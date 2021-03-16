SYRCL’s Quiz Night fundraiser returns in virtual form

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is bringing back its annual Quiz Night in a new virtual format this year on March 26 with co-emcees, Janet Cohen, former SYRCL executive director and Daniel Belshe, community engagement manager.

Since 2002, Quiz Night has helped to raise funds for the “Environmentalist of the Year” scholarship SYRCL awards annually to a local graduating senior. The $4,000 award is spread out across four years and is intended to help aspiring environmentalists along their path to making a positive difference for our planet.

“This year’s theme, ’Reunion,’ responds to how much we miss being together,” said Daniel Belshe. “Being apart for over a year now has been incredibly taxing on us all and I can’t think of a better way to get people together in a manner that incites laughter and engages us all in lighthearted fun.”

The event will keep much of its original flare. Quiz Mistress, Janet Cohen, will be joining once again to challenge audiences with mind-bending trivia and razz audiences with her witty humor. Cohen has served as the Quiz Mistress since the fundraiser’s inception.

Virtual doors open at 5:50 p.m. on March 26, with opening remarks starting promptly at 6 p.m. People can play solo or create their own teams of up to eight people. The new platform allows team members to play from anywhere they have an internet connection.

Tickets are $20 per person or $75 for a family of four. Sponsorship tables are available for $400 for a team of up to eight people. Tickets are on sale now through March 25.

The move to virtual also means more people can join. “We are excited to be able to welcome people to the event who have wanted to be part but haven’t been able to join in years past due to limited venue size,” Belshe added.

The event requires participants have a computer and access to Zoom. Participants are encouraged to use personal devices — like smartphones or tablets — to answer the questions while they listen along with Belshe and Cohen.

Prizes will be awarded for Quiz Night winners, losers, and the “Most Technically-Challenged.” The “Ringer Award” will go to the highest overall score and the “Dead Weight” award to the worst overall score. Prizes include “Headed to the River” SYRCL gift bags, a guided hike along the Yuba River, and more.

Tickets, which are priced at $20 each, are available online at https://yubariver.salsalabs.org/quiznight2021 . All proceeds support SYRCL’s Youth Environmentalist of the Year scholarship and River Education program.

For more information, visit: https://yubariver.org/annual-events/quiz-night-virtual-reunion-2021 .

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City. For more information, visit http://www.yubariver.org .