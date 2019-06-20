Support group for those who have lost children

Community members who have had a child die in their family are invited to contact Shari Homan, who is in the process of establishing a local chapter of “The Compassionate Friends.” The national nonprofit is a self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. To complete the application process, Homan is seeking three to four volunteers who are parents, grandparents or adult siblings to act as a steering committee to help manage the formation of a Nevada County Chapter. If interested, please contact Homan at Shari.homan@yahoo.com.

To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit http://www.compassionatefriends.org.