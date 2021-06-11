Summer meals available at Nevada County Community Libraries

Cost-free lunches and breakfasts are available on weekdays June 14 to July 30 to young people age 18 and under.



Your public libraries are continuing to feed children’s and teens’ minds and bodies this summer by offering a free, healthy lunch to all children ages 18 and under, courtesy of the Food Bank of Nevada County.

The program, which began at the Grass Valley Library in 2018, has expanded to include Truckee, Nevada City, and Penn Valley. Also new this year, the Grass Valley branch has partnered with the Grass Valley School District Child Nutrition Services to offer breakfast Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. There is no income requirement to participate, and all are welcome.

“I am so pleased to be able to offer free lunches for all children and teens during our Summer Learning Program,” said Mellisa Hannum, Youth Services Librarian at the Grass Valley Library. “Being able to add breakfast this year is a game changer, ensuring that no matter what might be going on at home, two nutritious meals are available each weekday for youth at our library.”

Each weekday at noon. from June 14 to July 30, children ages 0 to 18 can come to the Grass Valley or Madelyn Helling Libraries for a free, nutritious grab-and-go meal and a fun, interactive activity they can take with them courtesy of the California Library Association or Nevada County Public Health. The Penn Valley Library will be offering lunches each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will also be offering take-home activities.

When school is no longer in session, many children and families may struggle to find food to fill the gap. With Summer Lunches with the Library in place, youth in Nevada County can find nutritious meals and enriching programs to help their minds and bodies grow strong throughout the summer.

For more information on summer meals or other Nevada County Library events, visit http://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/Calendar or call 530-470-2695.