Looking to keep your kid active and engaged this summer? Here are some programs to sign up for!
The Curious Forge Arts Center Summer Camps
The Curious Forge Arts Center in Nevada City is excited to announce their diverse lineup of summer camps for kids ages 7-17, offering over 15 different camps spanning across tech and traditional arts. With options ranging from digital fabrication and programming to sewing, blacksmithing, welding, ceramics, painting, woodworking, and glass working, there's something for every curious mind to explore!
Each immersive and hands-on camp is carefully crafted to provide a unique and enriching experience for campers. Led by experienced instructors who are passionate about their craft, kids will dive into exciting projects, engage in collaborative activities, and develop new skills that will last a lifetime. At the end of each camp, campers will proudly take home their completed projects, showcasing their creativity and accomplishments.
The Forge is known for its inclusive and welcoming environment, where kids of all backgrounds and skill levels can thrive. The camps are designed to be safe, engaging, and educational, with a focus on fostering a love for the arts and technology in a fun and supportive atmosphere.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to ignite your child's creativity and passion for the arts and technology at The Forge’s summer camps. Enroll now and watch your child's imagination come to life! For more information and registration details, visit www.thecuriousforge.org or call (530) 446-2777.
Gold Country Kuk Sool Won Martial Arts Adventure Summer Day Camp
Gold Country Kuk Sool Won's Martial Arts Adventure Day Camp is the most diverse day camp in Nevada County. 2023 marks the 22nd year of our camp. This year we will hold four mini-camp sessions at our Kuk Sool Outdoor Training Center, one in June, two in July, and one in August. Each mini-camp session will be three days long. Mini-camp activities include archery, martial arts, crafts, animals, outdoor skills, games, fishing clinic, and much more.
2023 Camp Dates Are:
• Session I - June 20-22
• Session II - July 11-13
• Session III - July 18-20
• Session IV - August 1-3
Our camps are limited to 35 campers per session. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 6 to 12. The emphasis is to provide each child with a fun-filled summer camp experience and a variety of activities. In addition, children will increase their self-confidence, coordination, and focus while having a fabulous time in a fun and creative environment.
Gold Country Kuk Sool Won has been Best of Nevada County sixteen years in a row and has won numerous Parents Choice awards for their martial arts school and summer camps.
Martial Arts Adventure Day Camp is hosted by husband and wife team Tony and Lila Reyna. Our camps fill quickly. To reserve your child's spot, we must receive your registration form and full payment.
Please visit goldcountrykuksoolwon.com/summercamp or call 530-478-1412 for registration.
Camp Fair Combines with Health, Safety & Wildfire Preparedness Carnival
Parents, this is your opportunity to plan some fun, educational, and active programs to fill your child’s summer vacation. Talk with many different summer camp and activity providers to learn what fits your schedule and your child’s interest. It’s a fantastic opportunity to talk with the people who will spend time with your child. You don’t have to do a lot of online searching or play phone tag. Get your questions answered and get registered.
For the past 11 years, the Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been its own event. This year we will be at a new location and combining with the Safety Carnival.
When: May 6, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Rood Administration Center (950 Maidu Ave. Nevada City)
The Camp Exhibitors will be in Section E. This will be to the left of the buildings as you pull into the complex. If you have any questions, call 530-265-2496 x129.
Nevada City Parks & Recreation
The Nevada City Swimming Pool is offering some new programs this summer.
Water Polo lessons for kids 9 and older. This is an introduction to the sport and will take place during our swim lesson times.
Designated Lap Swim times. We have new lap lanes donated by the Penguins Master Swimming Program. This will make lap swimming at the Nevada City Pool easier.
We are bringing back the Birthday Bash. You have the fun, we’ll take care of the mess.
We will be open 7 days a week all summer long (with the exception of the 4th of July).
For everyone who works during normal business hours, we have added a Public Swim time on Monday evenings from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Our Summer Day Camp programs have options for everyone. We’ll be offering sports, chess, science, and more. There are programs for different ages, half-day programs, and full-day programs.
Find information about all of our programs on the City’s website: www.nevadacityca.gov, click on the “Summer Programs” button or call 530-265-8223.
Sierra Presbyterian Church Presents Superhero Week
We are thrilled to present Adventure Week at Sierra Presbyterian Church. Our annual summer VBS will take place the week of July 10-14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The theme this year is Superheros where we will creatively explore the stories of Biblical heroes and learn about their superpowers. We are looking forward to a week filled with joy and excitement as we welcome your family onto our campus! Children from the ages of 3 years old through 5th grade are invited.
Kids will be led by our caring volunteers and children’s ministry staff through all kinds of activities during the week. Your children will participate in making crafts, playing games, and having fun with water play, along with engaging and creative Biblical teachings. They will also discover how to use their own superpowers to glorify God by making goodies for our neighbors across the street at Cashin’s Field.
The cost is free and will include lunch and a T-shirt. Registration will be open from May 1 through July 5. Visit our website sierrapres.com or follow us on Facebook for registration and more information. You can also call our office at 530-265-3291 or email Mark Rossitto at nextgen@sierrapres.com.
Please join us and invite your family, neighbors, and friends to this safe and awesome event. We are looking forward to a fun-filled Adventure week and hope you will make this a part of your summer plans.
Sierra Theaters Summer Kids Movies
Are you looking for fun activities for your kids this summer? Sierra Theaters is pleased to offer six weeks of kids’ movies at bargain prices at Del Oro Theatre beginning June 20 and continuing through July 25. Each movie will play Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. – except for July 4th week when the movie will play Wednesday morning. All films shown are rated PG, and will be shown in stunning digital projection and digital surround sound in the main auditorium at the Del Oro Theatre. The snack bar will be open! The air conditioning will be on. All seats are only $5.
Summer Kids Movie Series 2023
Tuesday 6/20 – Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Tuesday 6/27 – Sing 2
Wednesday 7/5 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Tuesday 7/11 – Minions Rise of Gru
Tuesday 7/18 – Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Tuesday 7/25 – DC League of Super Pets
Twin Cities Church Presents Twists & Turns™
Are you ready for Vacation Bible School? Children 3 years through entering 5th grade in the fall are invited to attend VBS at Twin Cities Church, June 13–16, from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. This year, our VBS is taking some Twists & Turns™ where kids will spin the spinner, beat the clock, skip ahead, level up, and play to win! Twists & Turns is a fantastical celebration of games of all kinds. From classic tabletop games to strategy games to video games and more, kids will play their way through VBS in fun locations such as the Bible Study Game Room, Wild Card Crafts, Multi-player Missions, and Skip Ahead Snacks! But more importantly, they’ll see Jesus through the eyes of one of His closest friends and discover that trusting Jesus as Savior and following Him changes the game entirely!
Thursday night at 7 p.m., parents will want to invite their family and friends to come to the children’s musical performance. The $35 cost for Day Camp includes lunch, a T-shirt, and a music CD. Call Bobby Breaux at 530-273-6425 ext. 701 or visit www.twincities.church for more information.