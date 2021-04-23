Summer Camp & Activities Fair happening May 1

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and there’s a good chance that your children need some fun activities to fill their time. There are many opportunities for kids in Nevada County, so choosing the best one for your child and family is important.

Mark your calendars for the Summer Camp & Activities Fair on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the picnic areas at Pioneer Park. Organizations who offer summer camps and activities will be at the fair to answer questions, tell you more about their programs and help you make decisions about what to do this summer. Parents who have attended the event in the past have said the fair was a great way to plan their summer because so many camp providers are in one place at one time; no need to spend hours doing research online or making phone calls.

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to meet face-to-face with the people who might be spending time with your child during the summer. Make informed decisions about the camps and activities that best suit your children and your schedule.

For more information check the Nevada City’s website: https://www.nevadacityca.gov/