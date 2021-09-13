 Suffragists spotted on Broad Street | TheUnion.com
Suffragists spotted on Broad Street

Cory Fisher
  

 

Members of LeGacy Productions and several employees from The Union pose as women’s suffragists Friday at The Union’s premiere of their documentary on Nevada County’s role in women gaining the right to vote. Shown at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, “Women’s Suffrage” is the fifth installment of The Union’s “Golden Stories of our Past” documentary series. The premiere was just one of several screenings soon to be scheduled.

