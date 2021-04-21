GV Elks dining fundraisers today and Friday
The Grass Valley Elks’ Bistro 538 will be serving drive-thru lunch between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today. The menu includes Korean beef bulgogi, steamed rice, dill cucumber salad, garlic bread and chocolate cake with raspberry ganache. Advanced reservations are required by calling 530-205-0470 or emailing Bistro538@grassvalleyelks.org.
Friday take-out or dine-in dinners will include carnitas enchiladas rojas, arroz congri (Cuban rice and black beans), Mexican coleslaw with cilantro lime dressing and Caesar salad. Orders should be picked up between 4 and 5:30 p.m. and Friday outdoor dining is available from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music by Karen Woerner. Reservations required.
