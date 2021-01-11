 Still time to sponsor a wreath for a veteran | TheUnion.com
Still time to sponsor a wreath for a veteran

Submitted by Bonnie Magnetti
Bob Magnetti helps with Saturday’s wreath effort at St. Patrick's and Greenwood cemeteries. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization is offering a two-for-one wreath sale through Jan. 15. Wreaths are placed at the graves of veterans laid to rest in Nevada County cemeteries. To contribute, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ca0231p and scroll down to find St. Patrick’s, Greenwood and Sierr Lawn cemeteries. (Submitted by Bonnie Magnetti)

 

