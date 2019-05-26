Stephanie Facchini wins Edi Silverman Community Service Award

From left, Ann Shulse presents the 2019 AAUW Nevada County Branch Edi Silverman Community Service Award to Stephanie Facchini.

Submitted by Martha Rees

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch presented Stephanie Facchini with its 2019 Edi Silverman Community Service Award. Since 2003, the annual award has recognized a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community.

In announcing the award selection, Ann Shulse, 2018 award recipient, pointed to Facchini’s deep commitment of service to others and dedication to children. A teacher and mentor teacher in the Nevada City School System for more than two decades, Facchini took on the role of speech coach for students competing in the Nevada County Speech Tournament, and upon retirement served as tournament chairperson for several years. Though retired, she remains involved as both a long-term and short-term substitute, volunteering extra time to attend student/parent meetings and conferences and spearheading fundraising efforts for student field trips.

Her support of the children in Nevada County includes as head art docent and classroom docent at Deer Creek and Seven Hills Schools as well as one-time liaison between Nevada City School District and Sierra Harvest to bring healthy, fresh food tasting experiences to children. In addition, Facchini has played a leadership role for different Girl Scout troops over the years. An active member of the AAUW Tech Trek STEM program, which provides opportunities and support to local girls, she helps coordinate staff for the Tech Trek at UC Davis camp. Facchini also has volunteered with the STEM into Knowledge event for middle school aged girls held at Nevada Union High School and the Nevada County Superintendent of School’s STEAM Expo.

