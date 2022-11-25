‘Step back in time’ at the 2022 Cornish Christmas

Cornish Christmas goers line up to get their photos taken with Santa Friday night along Mill Street. Cornish Christmas takes place again on Fridays, November 25th, December 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd.

Elias Funez file photo

A 5 p.m.tree lighting ceremony will kick off Cornish Christmas in Grass Valley this Friday, November 25 at the 151 Mill St. Union Building steps. ‘Step back in time’ and stroll through the night market, with vendors dressed in Cornish attire. Each Friday from 6 – 9 p.m., November 25, December 2, 9, 16, and 23, Mill and W. Main Streets are closed to motorized traffic, decorated with garland and lights, and filled with the sights and sounds of old fashioned Christmas. Carolers and musicians on every corner. The chestnuts roasting on an open fire, the jugglers, the dancers, a snow queen, and of course, Santa Claus and his Mrs. recapture the spirit of Christmas.

Performances by the Grass Valley Cornish Carol Choir, Tommyknocker Cloggers, and other musicians with trumpets, French horns, and harps will charm visitors as they shop for hand-made crafts and sip hot beverages. A number of restaurants will offer holiday spirits and delicious food.

Grass Valley town crier Paul Haas announces the Citizen of the Year award prior to Friday night’s Cornish Christmas event in downtown Grass Valley last year.

Admission and parking are free. Gift wrapping for your downtown purchases is free, and there will be free activities for children: photos with Santa, face painting, Go Karts, pony rides, and more. This event is sponsored by The Grass Valley Downtown Association who partnered with local business sponsors.

The night market vendors sell ceramics, paintings, glass art, clothing, jewelry, at affordable prices for holiday shopping.

For more information about sponsors, and a schedule of events, go to https://downtowngrassvalley.com/gvda-events/cornish-christmas/