St. Paul Cemetery now a historical landmark of 2020
The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is pleased to announce the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has designated the St. Paul Cemetery and Church a Historical Landmark on December 15, 2020.
Nevada County has many interesting and historic cemeteries within its boundaries. The St. Paul German Lutheran community was instrumental in founding and developing the Chicago Park area. The St. Paul Church building was dedicated in 1904 but, sadly, was destroyed by fire in 1971. However, the cemetery is still in use and contains the graves of many Chicago Park pioneer families, including the Bierwagon family.
This cemetery is located on Highway 174 in Chicago Park next to the Chicago Park Fire Station. The Commission recommends this as a family-friendly outing where social distancing can be easily practiced.
To read more about this and other historical landmarks in Nevada County, check out the Commission’s interactive map, which can be found on its website at http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com, or its ebook, “Exploring Nevada County,” available from ibooks or Amazon.
The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving, and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County.
