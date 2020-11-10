St. Moritz Medical Center hosts fundraiser For Sammie’s Friends
Join St. Moritz Medical Center in raising funds for Sammie’s Friends, a local nonprofit that serves shelter animals and other disadvantaged animals in the community. St. Moritz Medical Center will be raising funds for Sammie’s by donating $50 for every Botox treatment over 30 units and $75 for every Dermal Filler treatment purchased in November with Dr. Linda Foshagen.
Foshagen is a local physician who specializes in facial aesthetic treatments, women’s health care, menopause management and prevention of chronic disease.
The event will take place for the entire month of November at Foshagen’s office, at the St. Moritz Medical Center in Nevada City. Call Olivia at 530-264-7475 to schedule an appointment and learn more about the fundraiser guidelines by mentioning Sammie’s Friends when scheduling.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User