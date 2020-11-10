St. Moritz Medical Center hosts fundraiser For Sammie’s Friends

Join St. Moritz Medical Center in raising funds for Sammie’s Friends, a local nonprofit that serves shelter animals and other disadvantaged animals in the community. St. Moritz Medical Center will be raising funds for Sammie’s by donating $50 for every Botox treatment over 30 units and $75 for every Dermal Filler treatment purchased in November with Dr. Linda Foshagen.

Foshagen is a local physician who specializes in facial aesthetic treatments, women’s health care, menopause management and prevention of chronic disease.

The event will take place for the entire month of November at Foshagen’s office, at the St. Moritz Medical Center in Nevada City. Call Olivia at 530-264-7475 to schedule an appointment and learn more about the fundraiser guidelines by mentioning Sammie’s Friends when scheduling.