Spreading holiday cheer

Submitted by Ginger Van Wagner
Every holiday season Ginger Van Wagner takes her three grandchildren to pick out gifts for children in need as part of the Nevada County Toys for Tots toy drive. From left, Felix Van Wagner Meade, Teague Votaw Van Wagner and Veda Van Wagner Meade of Nevada City recently picked out the toys they thought other children would like for Christmas. The gang will take the toys to Grass Valley Eye Care, which has a Toys for Tots donation bin, located at 670 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.
“Once again we were reminded of the importance to give to those who are less fortunate,” said Van Wagner. “I thought The Union would like to show this photo to their subscribers and remind them of children sharing and caring for others.”

