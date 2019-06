Students from a school field trip had the Pioneer Park Pool in Nevada City to themselves before it officially opened for the season. Beginning June 8, the pool will be open from noon to 4 p.m. everyday until Aug. 13. On Aug. 17, and the pool will stay open only on weekends until it closes on Sept. 2.

Cory Fisher/Cory@theunion.com

