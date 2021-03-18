SPD Markets pledge 10,000 meals to Hospitality House

SPD Markets and Hospitality House come together to formalize their strategic partnership for another year. Pictured from left are Hospitality House Case Manager Supervisor, Tyson Powers; SPD Meat Dept Manager, Matt Rodriguez; SPD store manager and owner, Ben Painter; and Hospitality House Culinary Program Manager, Chef Chris Fagan.



Ten-thousand meals or more will be donated to struggling men, women and children this year — thanks to the generosity of SPD Markets, Inc. Locally-owned and operated since 1959 by the Painter family, SPD Markets has strengthened its existing partnership with Hospitality House to help feed more homeless families and individuals.

“In Nevada County alone, over 600 homeless residents utilized our services this past year,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “When the California Relief Act eviction moratorium expires, looming evictions will become reality, which means more people will face homelessness. As our need to respond continues to climb, having ongoing direct access to healthy and nutritious foods remains essential.”

In 2019, Hospitality House provided 40,871 meals. By 2020, that number skyrocketed to 70,892 — a whopping 73% increase, highlighting the urgent need to offer more food, in addition to housing solutions. Part of the reason for this enormous spike can be traced back to March 2020. When the pandemic hit, Hospitality House and Nevada County Public Health worked together to identify the best solutions for increased guest safety. This meant shifting the shelter into a 24/7 operation (previously overnight only), expanding into motels to ensure social distancing, and getting more people off the streets, on top of the added challenge of motel food delivery.

With SPD Markets’ direct help, Hospitality House will continue its expansion efforts for as long as needed and will continue to provide food and critical services to those most vulnerable. Along with a pledge of 10,000 meals or greater that will be realized through store credit at both SPD locations throughout the year, the Painter family is donating their buying power to Hospitality House, too. This gives the homeless shelter direct access to ordering high quality meats, poultry and produce at no added cost, all of which can be ordered with their donated store credit. To maximize every dollar donated, SPD will hold bulk food orders for the shelter as needed and will deliver food any time the shelter finds itself in an urgent situation.

“We are a family business that proudly supports our local community,” said Ben Painter, third generation owner and store manager. “For decades, SPD has donated to help worthwhile causes and Hospitality House is one of them. We know many families are struggling right now and if we can help our neighbors receive healthy foods as they work to get back on their feet, then we’re going to do it.”

For the last several years, SPD Markets has provided ongoing support to Hospitality House, donating thousands of pounds of food to ensure those hungry and without a home continue to receive the fuel and nourishment needed to return to housing. Their ongoing support also expands beyond the dinner plate. Foods donated by SPD are often dual purposed by Chef Chris Fagan of Hospitality House to teach culinary cooking to homeless students who in turn feed the entire shelter. Graduates of the program often go on to become cooks and kitchen assistants in local restaurants.

“When Ben Painter confirmed to Chef Chris and I that they were going to increase their meal support, as well as offer us their buying power and food storage, Chef Chris and I were left speechless,” recalled Ashley Quadros, development director at Hospitality House, at a recent meeting with SPD management. “They do so much for us already, but this heightened level of support is significant and will make a tremendous difference in the lives of many.”

With the ongoing support of local donors, partners and organizations like SPD, 234 locals returned to housing in 2020.

To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at http://www.hhshelter.org , by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. To learn more about becoming a strategic partner of Hospitality House like SPD Markets, please email info@hhshelter.org or call 530-615-0852.