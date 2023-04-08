Standing by its community year after year, SPD Markets has renewed its partnership with Hospitality House by pledging to provide at least 12,500 meals to struggling homeless men, women, children and seniors this year alone. SPD Markets, a community-oriented grocery store with locations in both Nevada City and Grass Valley, has been a long-standing partner of Hospitality House, a nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County.

“We know that without intervention and support services like those that Hospitality House offers, more people will end up on the streets,” said third generation store owner Ben Painter. “We’ve all witnessed homeless people on the streets and some of us have wondered how we can help. At SPD Markets, we help by doing what we do best—by providing organic and healthy foods to Hospitality House at no cost so people struggling with homelessness can receive fuel and nourishment to take steps forward.”