Soroptimists’ launches spring fundraising campaign
Soroptimists International of Grass Valley is holding three separate events as part of their spring fundraising campaign. These fundraisers will continue to allow this local women’s service organization to fight human-trafficking, provide education and empower women and girls. The Soroptimist mission is to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world via their projects, scholarship’s and grant programs. Strictly adhering to county COVID-19 safety protocols, they have come up with three unique ways to do that.
A “drive-thru” E-Waste Collection, a community service outreach as well, is schedulded from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1979 Ridge Road, in Grass Valley, near Nevada Union High School. Donors can drive up and crews will empty electronic waste from vehicles. Check to see what they can-and-can-not take at http://www.sigv.org or Soroptimists International Grass Valley’s Facebook page. Sacramento Conservation Corps will be the agency overseeing this.
The following two events are online ordering only opportunities. Spring flower bulbs at fantastic prices are available through their “Flower Power” Campaign. For a nominal fee, regardless of the size of one’s order, they are shipped directly to one’s home. Ordering can be done at http://www.sigv.fpfundraising.com now through May 1, or by requesting a brochure from galepylman@yahoo.com.
For those who love Tupperware, new products and “oldies but goodies” can be ordered May 1 through June 15 at my.tupperware.com/goldengirls4 or by contacting Cindy Caruso at cindy.gilchrist149@gmail.com.
Soroptimist International of Grass Valley meets one afternoon and one evening a month, (currently on zoom) and works on community service projects via their specialty teams. Visit http://www.sigv.org or email them at sigrassvalley@gmail.com for more information on joining.
