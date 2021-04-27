Soroptimists grants for three nonprofits
Hospitality House, Bright Futures for Youth, and InConcert Sierra were recipients of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF grants). Kindy McCullough accepted a grant for Hospitality House, an organization that provides shelter and services for the homeless in Nevada County. Due to COVID-19, the shelter, Utah’s Place, is open all day long.
Accepting a grant for Bright Futures for Youth was Executive Director Jennifer Singer. This organization is the result of a merger of NEO, the Friendship Club, and SAFE. This grant will help fund their tutoring program.
Robin Laverty-Greves accepted a grant on behalf of InConcert Sierra. The funds will be used to help fund Mark Vance’s Composer’s Project, which teaches young people how to compose their own music.
Despite the pandemic, SISF was able to provide these grants and hopes to be able to once again sponsor their annual garden tour in May of 2022 so as to continue the grant program.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User