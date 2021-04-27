Soroptimists grants for three nonprofits

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills Treasurer Lynn McDaniel and Co-President Susan Williams present Executive Director Jenn Singer with a grant for Bright Futures for Youth.



Hospitality House, Bright Futures for Youth, and InConcert Sierra were recipients of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF grants). Kindy McCullough accepted a grant for Hospitality House, an organization that provides shelter and services for the homeless in Nevada County. Due to COVID-19, the shelter, Utah’s Place, is open all day long.

Accepting a grant for Bright Futures for Youth was Executive Director Jennifer Singer. This organization is the result of a merger of NEO, the Friendship Club, and SAFE. This grant will help fund their tutoring program.

Robin Laverty-Greves accepted a grant on behalf of InConcert Sierra. The funds will be used to help fund Mark Vance’s Composer’s Project, which teaches young people how to compose their own music.

Despite the pandemic, SISF was able to provide these grants and hopes to be able to once again sponsor their annual garden tour in May of 2022 so as to continue the grant program.