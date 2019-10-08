Soroptimist International of Grass Valley accepting ‘Live Your Dream’ applications

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley is one of many international Soroptimists clubs working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic improvement.

Soroptimists are the epitome of women at their best, working to help other women to be their best. To that end, the Grass Valley chapter has announced it is now accepting applications for the “Live Your Dream” award from women who are the primary financial supporters of their family and wish to boost their quality of life through additional schooling and skills training.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley will present two awards of up to $1,500 to help local women to improve their economic situation.

Candidates must be working to obtain an undergraduate degree or gain skills in a vocational training program. The award money can be used to assist with tuition, childcare, transportation or any other education-related expense.

Applications for “Live Your Dream” award can be found at http://www.sigv.org. Deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Winners will be celebrated in January of 2020. Qualified winners will move forward for a chance at a regional award of up to $5,000, and in turn continue to the national and international levels for up to $10,000.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley relies on charitable donations and fundraisers to support its programs, grants and scholarships. The organization serves Chicken Rice Bowls at the annual county fair and Draft Horse Classic, as well as organizes “Day For Women” in the spring of each year at Sierra College.

A new fundraising event, the inaugural “Hoedown Bunco,” is coming up 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Nevada County Horsemen’s Lodge. Tickets are available at http://www.eventbrite.com for $25 or at the door for $35. Price of admission includes snacks, desserts and a door prize entry ticket. A no-host bar and a raffle will happen throughout the evening. Contact one of the co-chairs for more info: Kate Richiger at 530-271-0898 or rrichiger@sbcglobal.net and Cindy Caruso at 925-642-2035 or cindycaruso@att.net.