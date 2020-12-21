Sixth graders help those less fortunate
As part of a civics project, Mount St. Mary’s six grade girls raised $600 by making and selling jewelry. The proceeds were used to buy 40 bags of supplies, as well as hats and soaps, which were donated to homeless guests at Hospitality House in Grass Valley. The girls and a few volunteers recently dropped off the supplies at the shelter in Grass Valley and wished guests a Merry Christmas.
