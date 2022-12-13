Sing the favorites of the season
Join friends and neighbors at Foundry Sings on Sunday
After shopping at Victorian Christmas in Nevada City this Sunday, join Foundry Sings in caroling the favorites of the season at Miners Foundry. The doors open at 2:30, and the singing begins at 3 p.m. This is in addition to quarterly songfests beginning in January.
Lyrics will be available. As always, Rod Baggett, Nevada Union High School (NUHS) choral director will lead with Tim Yamauchi struming along on guitar. Members of f Harmony Happens, Pamela Roberts, Robbie Merchant and Heather Grove, may join in to add extra inspiration.
“Foundry Sings is a community of local folks who enjoy singing. Abilities range from good enough to really good and everything in between. In other words, this is about liking to sing in a casual, no-pressure, friendly gathering, said Foundry board member Pamaela Meek. . Being able to do so in the Stone Hall of Miners Foundry at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City creates an acoustically pleasing experience.
Ticket are $10 and are available at the door, at the box office and online at http://www.minersfoundry.org.
