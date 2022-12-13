facebook tracking pixel Sing the favorites of the season | TheUnion.com
Sing the favorites of the season

Join friends and neighbors at Foundry Sings on Sunday

Community Community |

The Union Staff Report
A gathering of folks who like to sing in a casual, festive setting will gather for a holiday singalong at the Miners Foundry on Sunday. Musicians and choral leader Rod Baggett from Nevada Union High School will inspire and provide lyrics for those who need them.
Photo courtesy of Pamela Meek

After shopping at Victorian Christmas in Nevada City this Sunday, join Foundry Sings in caroling the favorites of the season at Miners Foundry. The doors open at 2:30, and the singing begins at 3 p.m. This is in addition to quarterly songfests beginning in January.

Lyrics will be available. As always, Rod Baggett, Nevada Union High School (NUHS) choral director will lead with Tim Yamauchi struming along on guitar. Members of f Harmony Happens, Pamela Roberts, Robbie Merchant and Heather Grove, may join in to add extra inspiration.

“Foundry Sings is a community of local folks who enjoy singing. Abilities range from good enough to really good and everything in between. In other words, this is about liking to sing in a casual, no-pressure, friendly gathering, said Foundry board member Pamaela Meek. . Being able to do so in the Stone Hall of Miners Foundry at 325 Spring Street in Nevada City creates an acoustically pleasing experience.

Ticket are $10 and are available at the door, at the box office and online at http://www.minersfoundry.org.

Rod Baggett directs singers at the Miners Foundry during the Foundry Sings event held during a previous year.
Photo: Tom Durkin
Participants take part in the Foundry Sings event at the Miners Foundry. The event is scheduled to take place again this Sunday afternoon.
Photo: Tom Durkin
