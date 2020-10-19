Silent auction for The Coalition for Racial Justice NC lasts until Nov. 1

We would like to formally invite you, our community, to a silent auction for The Coalition for Racial Justice NC.

The silent auction will be live from until noon Sunday, Nov. 1. Items range from health and wellness products, art, and music packages, to specialty experiences like photography sessions, horseback adventures, and a two-night stay in an Airbnb, to just list a few.

You can visit the auction at http://www.32auctions.com/nccoalitionfundraiser.

The Coalition for Racial Justice works toward the creation of new institutions and relationships that honor the humanity and liberation of all peoples. Co-founded by local BIPOC and allies, they are here to provide a vision and advocacy platform for anti-racism, racial justice and collective liberation through inspiring and engaging people to uplift our BIPOC community.

There are inherent risks in the work toward justice for all, and the coalition wants to ensure that they have the tools to protect our community in the collective liberation work.

Benefits from the auction will directly support the coalition’s efforts to safely and effectively organize our local community in non-violent direct actions. Some of the tools needed include but are certainly not limited to: security, medics, materials for events, and bail funds, if needed.

It is a priority of the coalition to support other local BIPOC led groups as it builds movement solidarity and uplifts the voices of BIPOC in our community. A portion of the funds raised will be donated to elevate the work of other local BIPOC groups, including CHIRP & Color Me Human.

The incredible items that have been generously donated are a testament to the significance and value of the coalition’s work here in western Nevada County. If you are interested in learning more about the Coalition for Racial Justice, please visit their website, http://www.coalitionforracialjusticenc.com. If you are interested in becoming involved with this benefit or future benefits, please email ​coalitionfundraiser@gmail.com​.

Source: Jes Taber