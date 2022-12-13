Sign up now to get your t-shirt

Folks have until Monday, Dec. 19, to register for the Resolve2Run 5K/10k run/walk to ensure that a shirt would be included. After Dec. 19, the price goes from $20 to $25 for adults and from $10 to $15 for youth, with no shirt provided.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Are you looking for some local motivation to start your New Year’s resolution right? Well, the annual Resolve2Run run/walk is once again scheduled to take place New Year’s Day in the Chicago Park community of Nevada County.

The Resolve2Run is a fundraiser for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association. The run is headed up by Chicago Park 4-H.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. from the Chicago Park School parking lot.

Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for youth until Dec. 19 and includes a shirt. After Dec. 19, the price is $25 for adults and $15 for yout. No shirt will be provided.

The course is exceptionally beautiful due to the early rains. Again this year there will be signs pointing out the historic sites along the route. What could be a better way to keep those New Year’s resolutions for better health? Come join us for this popular, family-friendly event. For more information and to register, go to http://www.resolve2run.com .

Runners kick in the last leg of the Resolve2Run 5k/10k walk run earlier this year.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo