Sign up for the Spring Clean Up in Nevada City

Downtown Nevada City



April 1 will kick off the first day of Nevada City’s annual Spring Clean Up, a fun community-building event. Throughout the month local businesses, residents, building owners, the City of Nevada City and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce will team up for a month-long clean up of downtown Nevada City and the Seven-Hills Business District.

Projects include power-washing sidewalks, painting curbs, building planter boxes, planting hanging baskets and planters, weeding, racking of leaves, and painting storefronts. Nevada City Public Works will over see larger projects such as the cleaning of gas lamps and new signage.

Workdays will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the month of April. Volunteers can sign up for workdays using 211 Connecting Point, emailing board@nevadacitychamber.org , calling 530-265-2692 — or can show up at the Commercial Street Parking Lot the morning of each workday.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and social distancing will be maintained among volunteers.