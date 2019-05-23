Sign up for Annual Anna O’Neill Foundation fundraiser

Anna O’Neill

Submitted to The Union

Sign ups are now underway for the “The Dig, Dine and Dance,” a coed quad volleyball fundraiser hosted by The Anna O’Neill Foundation, scheduled for June 1 at the Penn Valley Baseball Fields. The cost is $120. The day will include volleyball games and other activities followed by dinner and dancing.

The Anna O’Neill Foundation was set up four years ago to raise money for scholarships given out in honor of Anna O’Neill, who was a freshman at Forest Lake High School when she died in a car accident while coming home from a soccer tournament. After the accident, the family was determined to create something worthwhile in Anna’s name.

Over the last four years the Foundation has been able to raise and award $40,000 in scholarships to graduating junior high and high school students. The most recent recipients included Isaac Collins, Evan McDaniel, Kylee Dresbach-Hill, Johanna Dressler, Erin Johnson and Veronica Makovey.

To register, learn more about the scholarships, make a donation or learn more about Anna, please visit http://www.annaoneillfoundation.com.