Sierra roadwork schedule: July 29-Aug.3

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive Education Street: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Education Street to Dry Creek Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from South Auburn Street to Brunswick Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for a crack seal operation and core drilling.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Downieville Caltrans Maintenance Station to County Road 9: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a partial offramp closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Temporary traffic control signs will be in place on the ramp shoulder to notify motorists of paving work on Cirby Way.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures for grinding and paving work. Westbound: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekends. Eastbound: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Foresthill/Auburn Ravine Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Road Undercrossing to the Russell Road/Lincoln Way Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Applegate Road: From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday a flagger operation will be in place on Geisendrofer Road for a county drainage project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Indian Springs Undercrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to the Donner Lake Interchange: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions around the clock Monday through Thursday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Nevada state line to Floriston: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a sweeping operation. CHP will be assisting with rolling traffic breaks.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from West River Street to the Interstate 80 on- and off-ramps: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for maintenance work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Henness Pass Road to Cottonwood Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/