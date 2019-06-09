Sierra Roadwork (June 10-15)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction is scheduled to begin June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from the Yuba-Nevada County line to Pine Needle Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control, and lane and ramp closures at various locations for striping work. Work is anticipated during the following periods: 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. weeknights, 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Norambgua Lane to the SR-20 junction: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the SR-20 junction to East Broad Street and North Bloomfield Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for vegetation control.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Gold Lake Road and Greene Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Nevada Drive to the Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Genasci Road to Hill Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, and 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from just past the Cisco Grove exit to the SR-20 junction: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from 1.5 miles past Kingvale to just before the Cisco Grove exit: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Alder Creek Road to the Nevada-Sierra County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from the Upper Little Truckee Campground to Cottonwood Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from Long Ravine Road to the Placer-Nevada County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/