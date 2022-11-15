Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer promotes a ‘strong, local food movement’
More than 50 buyers and producers met face to face at the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer, according to a press release from Sierra Harvest.
The mixer’s goal is to create connections in order to build a strong, local food movement, the release stated.
Participants met at the former Watershed at the Owl on Oct. 25. They represented 16 businesses and 16 farms and ranches, according to the release.
“The energy and enthusiasm for building the relationships permeated the event and we are excited to see how these new partnerships unfold giving customers and clients everywhere more choices for local food,” the release stated.
For more information, visit http://www.sierraharvest.org.
