facebook tracking pixel Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer promotes a ‘strong, local food movement’ | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer promotes a ‘strong, local food movement’

Community Community |

Submitted by Sierra Harvest
More than 50 buyers and producers (representing 16 businesses and 16 farms/ranches) met face to face at the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer on Oct. 25.
Photo by Sandra Boyd

More than 50 buyers and producers met face to face at the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer, according to a press release from Sierra Harvest.

The mixer’s goal is to create connections in order to build a strong, local food movement, the release stated.

Participants met at the former Watershed at the Owl on Oct. 25. They represented 16 businesses and 16 farms and ranches, according to the release.

“The energy and enthusiasm for building the relationships permeated the event and we are excited to see how these new partnerships unfold giving customers and clients everywhere more choices for local food,” the release stated.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraharvest.org.

The Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer aims to connect buyers and producers to build a strong local food movement.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
Hayley Corbin and Jackie Smith at the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer, held at Watershed at the Owl on Oct. 25.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
Kristen Draz and William Holland of Fog Dog Farm attended the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer on Oct. 25.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
Susie Sutphin, Nico and Dylan of MushBarn, located in Grass Valley.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
Mother Truckers team attend the Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer at at Watershed at the Owl.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
The Sierra Harvest Annual Mixer aims to connect buyers and producers to sell and source more locally grown farm and ranch product.
Photo by Sandra Boyd
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...