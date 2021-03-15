Seven Hills pizza fundraiser today
The Seven Hills Middle School’s Parent Student Teacher Club has organized a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Miner Moe’s Pizza in Nevada City. Proceeds go toward the school’s gym equipment, enrichment programs and more. Miner Moe’s will donate 20% of food purchases from people who mention Seven Hills. To order over the phone, call 530-265-0284. Miner Moe’s Pizza is located at 102 Argall Way in Nevada City in the Seven Hills Business District.
