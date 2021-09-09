Seven Hills fundraiser at the Northridge
Seven Hills Middle School will host their dine-out and to go fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Northridge Restaurant, located at 773 Nevada St. in Nevada City. The eatery will donate 10% of all purchased orders to the Seven Hills Parent Student Teacher Club (PSTC) during this time frame. The PSTC funds numerous campus-wide activities, grade-specific events, teacher appreciation efforts and multiple campus enrichment programs. To place an order to go, call 530-478-0470.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Seven Hills fundraiser at the Northridge
Seven Hills Middle School will host their dine-out and to go fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Northridge Restaurant, located at 773 Nevada St. in Nevada City. The eatery will…