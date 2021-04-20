Seven Hills fundraiser at Jernigan’s Thursday
A fundraiser for Seven Hills Middle School’s Parent Student Teacher Club is set from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday at Jernigan’s Tap House & Grill, located at 123 Argall Way in Nevada City. Fifteen percent of all take-out or dine-in orders will be donated to support student activities. Take-out orders can be made by calling 530-265-6999. For more information, email SevenHillsPSTC@gmail.com or visit Seven Hills PSTC on Facebook.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User