Seniors aiming to walk thousands of miles

Submitted by Jamie Puentes
This summer, seniors at Atria Grass Valley are lacing-up their walking shoes to outwalk CEO John Moore’s total air travel mileage. Physical fitness provides benefits beyond muscle movement and flexibility. Research shows that moving your body also supports brain health, emotional health and stress resiliency. “Our residents look at each day as open with possibilities. Staying healthy – mentally, physically, and emotionally – is the biggest reason to keep moving and to embrace new possibilities,” said Natasha Georges, Atria Grass Valley Executive Director. “We cheer each other on because it’s a thrill to see each other succeed. There’s no better way to feel energized than by exercising with a support system.” The National Institute on Aging recommends being active for at least three days a week and often combining balance training with aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercises. Programming at Atria is designed to meet the needs of different abilities and to support older adults in achieving their goals or pursuing something new. “When I eat healthy and stay active, I feel good, and when I feel good all the moments in my life are grander,” said Connie, a resident at Atria Grass Valley. On August 17th at 10:30am Atria Grass Valley will host its Spotlight Event titled “Brain Health.” Families, the larger community, and members of the media are welcome. The event is a party that celebrates the eager learner inside all of us. The event will include a smoothie bar and infused water. (Submitted by Jamie Puentes)

 

