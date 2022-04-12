Senior fitness classes to move from LOVE Building to new Senior Center location
Affordable senior fitness classes began 10 years ago at the LOVE Building in Grass Valley as a partnership between the City of Grass Valley, the Lions Club, and Gold Country Senior Services.
The facility offered popular Line Dancing classes, Yoga and Tai-Chi, among others. Unfortunately, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all classes and activities have been canceled since 2020.
Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti shares; “We were able to offer low cost senior classes by renting the LOVE Building on the weekends as a venue for special private events. Not having this revenue caused extreme financial issues to continue the classes at this location as a result of the pandemic. After careful consideration and discussion between Grass Valley city officials and Gold Country’s board, a mutual decision was reached to end our contract, and return use of the facility back to the City of Grass Valley”.
Plans for the LOVE Building’s future are under discussion.
Board President Keith Overbey confirmed another influential factor, and that’s the purchase of a facility for a Senior Center located at 231 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.
“When completed,” he said, “the new Senior Center will offer new fitness classes, along with other innovative activities to enrich older adults’ lives.”
“It’s important to note that our partnership with the City of Grass Valley continues to expand,” Marroletti added, “as we work together to establish a Senior Center in Grass Valley that supports the needs of residents aged over 60 in a meaningful way.”
City Manager Tim Kiser said “The City of Grass Valley is grateful to have partnered with Gold Country Senior Services over the past decade. Their commitment to providing exceptional services to our seniors and community continues to grab city leadership’s attention. We look forward to continuing to work together on future endeavors.”
For additional information on the Senior Center, contact Executive Director Janeth Marroletti at 530-615-4541 or jmarroletti@goldcountryservices.org
For information about reserving the LOVE Building, contact the City of Grass Valley at 530-274-4350 or info@cityofgrassvaslley.com
Source: Gold Country Senior Services
