See the latest Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight for Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities from our growing list of local organizations.

This week, we have chosen a wide variety of rewarding opportunities from various local organizations that are providing valuable services to the county. Whether you’re looking for something active and exciting like partnering with the police or prefer a quiet conversation with someone who may just need a friend, there’s always something for everyone at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Safe Trick-Or-Treat Street Monitors

Grass Valley Downtown Association

Come join the spooky fun at the annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Grass Valley. For over 30 years, the downtown merchants have provided a safe trick-or-treating opportunity for preschoolers on the morning of Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The GVDA coordinates the event, security, and street closure. Volunteers will work with the police department to monitor the streets during the event and will be on their feet or seated at each entrance to the event. There are two two-hour shifts available: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You’re welcome to wear a costume!

Service Specialist

PARTNERS Family Resource Center, San Juan Ridge

Lend a hand to help local families. PARTNERS Family Resource Centers engage with families, educators, and the community to better support children’s development, create connections, and increase access to local resources. The PARTNERS Family Resource Center on the San Juan Ridge welcomes volunteers to serve in the following roles; fundraising and grant writing, special event planning and staffing, sorting, folding and shelving clothes, cleaning, yard maintenance, roadside trash pickup, providing legal services, or simply sharing your own special gifts and passions. Background check required. Orientation and training provided.

Friendly Visitor Program

FREED

Make a huge difference in someone’s life. FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships, education and leadership. As a friendly visitor, you will be matched with a senior or person with a disability who is isolated in some way and may be lonely or depressed and needs more social interaction. You will visit them in their homes approximately one hour a week. Application, criminal background check and character references required. Orientation and ongoing monthly training will be provided.

Various Positions

InConcert Sierra

Help bring extraordinary classical music to our community. Join the amazing team of InConcert Sierra volunteers for the 2019-20 Third Sunday Concert Season. InConcert Sierra presents exceptional classical and choral performances that inspire and enhance the cultural life in Nevada County. Volunteer opportunities include ushering, set-up/clean-up, concessions, ticket sales, ticket taking, handing out programs, greeting, stagehands, special event staffing, office volunteers, docents for third-grade educational concerts, ambassadors and cookie baking. Volunteer benefits include complimentary concert admission, work references and/or fulfillment of volunteer hours required by schools or employers, opportunities to meet the artists and join a vibrant community of music lovers, and the annual volunteer appreciation party.

Grass Valley Police Volunteer

GVPD

Promote peace and safety in the community. The Grass Valley Police Department is actively seeking citizen volunteers interested in joining the GVPD Volunteer Program. Accepted applicants will be issued a GVPD Volunteer uniform and badge. Duties include assisting the Records Department, working the front lobby window, assisting with patrolling the downtown parking lots with the authority to issue courtesy warnings, conducting residential vacation house checks to prevent burglaries and break-ins, working special events like Fourth of July, Cornish Christmas, the Toy Run, National Night Out, and much more. Requirements for acceptance in the GVPD Volunteer Program include: minimum age 21 years old, currently live or work in Nevada County, high school graduate or equivalent, must be able to pass a thorough background investigation, fingerprint clearance (FBI/DOJ), possess a valid California driver’s license, be in satisfactory medical condition, ability to commit four hours per week to the program, complete required training, if necessary, receive overall approval by the chief of police.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.