Second of free virtual genealogy series for beginners offered
The Nevada County Community Library will offer “Genealogy Basics: Vital Records,” the second in a five-part series on basic genealogy research techniques, at 2 p.m. on June 8. The series, offered on Zoom and Facebook Live, is aimed at beginners and covers topics such as different kinds of records, common and uncommon sources of information on your ancestors, and how to use DNA testing in your research. In the second session, vital records such as birth, baptismal, marriage, divorce/annulment, death, and coroner’s records will be covered. More information and a link to the event can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
