Season’s greetings from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

This year brought enormous challenges to our community and forced us to re-evaluate our priorities and understand how interdependent we are. I am deeply grateful for the generosity and words of encouragement from so many of you. Your appreciation means a lot to our hospital team.

It is clear that our frontline healthcare workers are essential to the health of the community as are so many others who have worked so tirelessly. I know that we will be stronger as a result of this challenging year. I look forward to celebrating with all of you in the near future once the vaccine is out and available. Thank you, stay safe, and happy holidays!

With much appreciation,

Dr. Brian Evans, CEO/President

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital