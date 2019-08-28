Scotts Flat boat launches closed during triathlon

Scotts Flat Reservoir boat launches will be closed to accommodate the annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon and 5K Run on Sept. 15. The Cascade Boat Launch will be closed from 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15. The boat launch at the Scotts Flat Campgrounds will be closed from dawn to 10 a.m. on Sept. 15. The 25th Annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Women’s Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk will take place Sept. 15 at the Scott’s Flat Lake boat ramp in Cascade Shores. The event day packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. with a 9 a.m. triathlon start time and 9:30 a.m. walk/run start time. For more information, visit http://www.bsmtri.org.