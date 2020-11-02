Scooter’s Pals fundraiser a success
A COVID-19-safe Halloween party and fundraiser for Scooter’s Pals took place Saturday, which included a drive-thru decorated car contest, complete with children, families and dogs. All proceeds were donated to Scooter’s Pals, which rescues dogs scheduled to die in high-kill shelters. The nonprofit spays and neuters, vaccinates, and provides any needed vet care. Additionally, volunteers provide foster care or interim boarding, including all food and vet care, until a responsible adoptive family is found. For more information, visit https://www.scooterspals.org.
