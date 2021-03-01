Scholarships offered to art, textile students
The Pine Tree Quilt Guild will be offering a $1,500 scholarship to a student who plans to further his or her education in the field of fiber art, textiles or other art-related subjects. Current graduating students, past recipients who are continuing their studies, or current college students in these fields are encouraged to apply. The student must be a resident of Nevada County. All applications will be reviewed by the scholarship committee of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild. Application forms are available at https://pinetreequiltguild.com/forms. The completed application must be received no later than April 1, 2021.
