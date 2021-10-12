Savannah Hanson to host gathering
The Union’s health columnist Savannah Hanson will be hosting a free event Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 1:30 p.m. to explore the ways we are envisioning and creating a new earth. The intention of this gathering is to share ideas and inspiration. As we focus our energies together on creating the new, a field of energy emerges that can strengthen and fortify us all, with the possibility of even greater clarity and courage. We will meet in a Nevada City or Grass Valley coffee shop. Contact Savannah Hanson at 530-575-5052 or risingaslove@gmail.com for location or with questions.
