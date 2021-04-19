Saturday tri-tip dinner with Nevada City Elks

The Nevada City Elks Lodge is hosting a Tri-Tip Dinner fundraiser on April 24. This is a drive-thru, dine-in, or dine-out event at the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, at 518 State Highway 49 (between Rood Government Center and Juvenile Hall), in Nevada City. Masks and social distancing are required. Prepaid dinners of tri-tip and sides are available for $15 each. Meals will be served between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. and must be prepaid and reserved in advance. Call Candy at 530-460-9826 between 10 a.m. and noon, on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, before the reservation deadline of April 21.

Specify a preference for drive-thru pickup, dining-in within a group, or dining-out on the patio, as well as arrival time. If paying with a credit card, there will be a 3% processing fee. Make checks payable to Elks Lodge #518 and mail to P.O. Box 611, Nevada City, CA 95959.