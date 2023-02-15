I agree with Terry McLaughlin in her column “Proud to be an American?” that it is becoming more difficult for us to communicate with those we disagree with. This is why I summarized Dr. Haidt’s book “The Righteous Mind” in my last column. He provides the best template to use in order to listen to ideas we disagree with without reacting to each other in a negatively emotional way. Nonetheless, I respectfully disagree with Terry McLaughlin’s analysis and strategies as to how to help Americans to feel united and her focus on “identity politics” at the universities.

Some people condemn “critical race theory” while they bemoan how university students are becoming “fragile” and need to be exposed to “new” ideas to become better educated and able to cope with the “real” world. These are the same criticisms that I have against people who oppose having our public school teachers educate their students about American history that includes African-Americans’ experiences.

Sarah Wilson-Daley

Grass Valley