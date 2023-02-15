I agree with Terry McLaughlin in her column “Proud to be an American?” that it is becoming more difficult for us to communicate with those we disagree with. This is why I summarized Dr. Haidt’s book “The Righteous Mind” in my last column. He provides the best template to use in order to listen to ideas we disagree with without reacting to each other in a negatively emotional way. Nonetheless, I respectfully disagree with Terry McLaughlin’s analysis and strategies as to how to help Americans to feel united and her focus on “identity politics” at the universities.
Some people condemn “critical race theory” while they bemoan how university students are becoming “fragile” and need to be exposed to “new” ideas to become better educated and able to cope with the “real” world. These are the same criticisms that I have against people who oppose having our public school teachers educate their students about American history that includes African-Americans’ experiences.
Many people appear afraid of having public school teachers educate our children about how white people have treated Black people throughout our history. They seem to believe that our children are too fragile to learn the truth even though teachers could teach it in an age appropriate manner.
Last year school board meetings became so contentious on this issue that some parents disrupted the school board meetings to such an extent that they could not move forward with their agenda. Some of these parents also threatened members, and they were so afraid that they hired security.
Meanwhile, three Southern governors have outlawed teachers to teach this subject. Governor DeSantis is also banning books in the school libraries because he believes that these books are “woke” and indoctrinating students away from his conservative beliefs. He is also outlawing an AP class in African-American studies for the same reasons. Interestingly, he is allowing students to take AP classes in European, Japanese, and Latino history.
People against teaching the truth about American history are the ones who are creating safe places at schools for their children. They want to indoctrinate our students about a sanitized version of our past which will sadly perpetuate our racism against African-Americans. Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it and that is what we are doing. By ignoring the unpleasant parts of our history, we learn not to question the stereotypes about African-Americans that continue to have a negative impact on them today.
This is why it is ironic that the same people who are against having their children learn the truth about our history are also criticizing universities and their students. I also wonder what ideas they think university students need to be exposed to. Given how badly we are teaching our students about American history, these students might be learning the truth for the first time, and they would not want conservative thinkers to reteach them their sanitized version of American history.
It is also understandable that these students would want a “safe place” that is freer from the racism, misogyny, and homophobia that they have experienced their entire lives and continue to do so once they leave their campus.
Racism still exists. Last year I confronted a white man at Safeway who called an African-American the “N” word, and he was proud of what he did and thought he was setting a good example for his son. If he had understood their history, I don’t think he would have said that.
As Germany’s education system has shown, students can learn about the truth of their country’s past without internalizing responsibility for what their ancestors did. Germany believes that teaching children about the Holocaust is necessary to prevent current and future generations from perpetuating anti-Semitism as well as hatred and discrimination against those who are different from them.
If all American educators and political leaders did the same, then I would be prouder to be one.