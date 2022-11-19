‘Santa Paws:’ Online fundraiser benefits AnimalSave

AnimalSave will hold a “Santa Paws Online Holiday Auction” Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 11, according to a press release.

“Rather than dressing up and going out on a cold evening to attend another fundraiser, you can bid from the comfort of your own home, while enjoying your preferred refreshments and snuggling with your preferred furry companion(s),” the release states. “You’ll also be helping AnimalSave help the animals.”

Auction items include tree trimming services by Tim the Tree Man, auto detailing by A Finer Detail, landscape materials from The Soil Broker, a stay at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, a gift basket from our local Shinto’s Pet Food store, art work, a variety of gift and wine baskets, gift certificates from local businesses in Grass Valley and Nevada City, automotive service by All Star Automotive, a dinner for six at The Stillpoint and more, the release states.

Go to http://www.animalsave.org/events or http://www.32auctions.com/santapaws for more information about the online auction and instructions on how to bid.

Proceeds from the auction will fund AnimalSave’s rescue programs, the cat adoption facility and its low-cost spay/neuter clinic that work to improve the lives of rescued animals and reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in our community, the release states.