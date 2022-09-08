Salmon naturalists wanted: Volunteer during SYRCL’s Salmon Expedition Rafting Field Trips

SYRCL is currently looking for volunteer salmon naturalists to help Nevada County students students on rafting trips.



The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), a watershed conservation organization based out of Nevada City, is leading Salmon Expedition rafting trips for Yuba and Nevada County third through 12th graders. We are currently looking for volunteer salmon naturalists to help these students get the most out of this incredible outdoor education opportunity.

Volunteer salmon naturalists play an integral role in educating youth about salmon life cycles, ecology, and the human impact on the Yuba Watershed. They aid SYRCL staff in introducing students to the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean to their ancestral spawning waters up the Yuba River. Salmon Expedition rafting trips run every weekday from Oct. 3 to Nov. 18. Salmon naturalists are asked to volunteer at least three days throughout the program; however, they can take part in as many trips as they would like!

How do you volunteer? SYRCL asks that you attend two trainings on Sept. 21 and 22 to learn about the program, the curriculum, and what it looks like to be a naturalist during a field trip. On Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., join SYRCL’s Salmon Expedition team at the SYRCL office at 313 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City for an orientation training. Then, on Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the SYRCL team for a “dry run” of the field trip where you will get on the river and raft the section of the lower Yuba to learn and practice the curriculum.

If you are interested in becoming a Naturalist, or you want more information about the trainings or any of the program’s commitments, please visit SYRCL’s website at http://www.yubariver.org , or contact Monique Streit, the SYRCL river education manager, either via email at monique@yubariver.org , or by calling 530-265-5961 ext. 218.

Becoming a volunteer salmon naturalist is a great way to help connect students to their local environment, instill in them a love of nature, expand their knowledge of the history of the area, and guarantee them a lifelong memory.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River Watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City. See: http://www.yubariver.org