‘Rx Take Back’ event this Saturday in Nevada County

Nevada County residents are asked to drop off unused or expired medications to one of four locations on “Rx Drug Take Back Day,” set for Saturday. In an effort to prevent abuse, overdose, and to keep children and waterways drug free, Take Back Day provides the community with an option to safely dispose of their prescription medications.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, medications may be dropped off at the Eric Rood Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City; the corner of Neal and South Auburn streets, across from Safeway in Grass Valley; the NCSO Substation, 17422 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley; and the NCSO Substation at 10956 Combie Road in Auburn.

This event is a collaborative effort of Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Coalition for Nevada County Youth, Granite Wellness Centers and Nevada County Public Health. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for residents in Nevada County to prevent drug abuse and overdose deaths.