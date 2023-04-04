Tim: I believe there is no longer a moral compass in our society today because God has been removed. As Plato stated, a finite point is meaningless without an infinite reference. Without God supplying that infinite reference, one person’s morals and truth are no better or worse than the next person’s. By removing God, the foundation of society erodes away, as is happening today. In time it completely crumbles, resulting in anarchy. And when anarchy develops, an authoritarian ruler generally steps in to maintain some semblance of order in society – albeit at the cost of our freedom.
Herb: You are so right, Tim. Man has hypothesized God throughout unwritten and written history. There has always been a need for God to make human communities possible. Without God we have chaos. In our universities today, the dominant theme is, “there is no need for God – everything can be explained through physical processes.”
OK, let’s look at these physical processes. In fact, by using what we’ve learned through scientific investigation in the last 100 years or so, Dr. Stephen Meyer takes physical laws and observations to demonstrate that the universe we live in needs God to exist at all. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUyVKztFXeg)
Tim: In reference to that video, believing in a rational God is what gave birth to science in the first place, as a field that could be investigated with reason. I like the quote in the most famous Scientific text of all time, Sir Isaac Newton’s PRINCIPIA: “thinking God’s thoughts after Him.”
Herb: Besides Stephen Meyer’s derivations, there is the killer argument by Sir Fred Hoyle at Cambridge, and confirmed by others, who calculated the time needed to produce life from random processes and found it was longer than the existence of the universe.
In addition to life’s complexity making random assembly impossible, biochemist Michael Behe demonstrates that the type of complexity in living cells also makes Darwinian processes impossible. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXexaVsvhCM) This follows from the huge, intricate complexity of a single living cell, made up of many complex molecular machines. If you remove or alter even one tiny part of these machines, they just won’t work — the machines are irreducibly complex. Therefore, it is impossible for slow changes within species, as in Darwin’s theory, to form new species.
At the foundation of all this are the complex instructions necessary to create these molecular machines, as discovered by Watson and Crick in the DNA molecule. Just like the codes that run modern electronic devices throughout engineering products, so the codes in the DNA molecule give instructions to create cell machines. Codes are produced by coders, i.e., intelligence. The only possible coder for living cells is something beyond human comprehension, whom I believe is God.
Tim: That thought process parallels my search for truth which began with philosophy, inevitably leading to God. It started with Jean-Paul Sartre, who said, “The basic philosophical question is ‘Why is something there rather than nothing there’.” Did the universe arise out of nothing?
Those who do not believe in God don’t seem to have an answer for this basic question. For me, the only logical answer as to how that happened is to posit a “prime mover” with intelligence beyond our comprehension. In my search for truth, the entity that best fits the needed prime mover is the Creator God of the Bible. In reality, science and God do not conflict; instead, all roads of science lead to God. I therefore believe that today’s students who try to explain everything through physical processes will eventually see the handiwork of a Creator God.
Herb: My personal observation is that when you remove God and religion from society, beginning with science, you get the political and moral chaos that we experience today.
I didn’t come to this conclusion until recently because I never took the time to think it
through – holding demanding engineering jobs and supporting a family didn’t leave much time for politics, much less religious philosophy.
Tim: I applaud your investigation of these matters, Herb. As Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” I fully agree that life without God leads to chaos; God’s moral guidance was given in the Ten Commandments to hold our communities together while here on earth. I also agree that life without God could never have happened in the first place, and finally, that we were made to live in God’s infinite world when our souls depart our bodies at death.
Tim Hood, Penn Valley and Herb Lindberg, Grass Valley