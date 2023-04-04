Tim: I believe there is no longer a moral compass in our society today because God has been removed. As Plato stated, a finite point is meaningless without an infinite reference. Without God supplying that infinite reference, one person’s morals and truth are no better or worse than the next person’s. By removing God, the foundation of society erodes away, as is happening today. In time it completely crumbles, resulting in anarchy. And when anarchy develops, an authoritarian ruler generally steps in to maintain some semblance of order in society – albeit at the cost of our freedom.

Herb: You are so right, Tim. Man has hypothesized God throughout unwritten and written history. There has always been a need for God to make human communities possible. Without God we have chaos. In our universities today, the dominant theme is, “there is no need for God – everything can be explained through physical processes.”

Tim Hood, Penn Valley and Herb Lindberg, Grass Valley