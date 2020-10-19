Rotary’s Glow Golf fundraiser a success
The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South held a pandemic version of its annual Glow Golf fundraiser earlier this month. Instead of walking around a golf course in the dark hitting glow-in-the-dark golf balls, the club sold tickets for the privilege of having a number on a golf ball. The collection of numbered balls were then dropped en masse toward a hole during a socially distanced outdoor gathering. The winning ball was the closest to getting a “hole in one,” and earned one lucky supporter $1,000. The fundraiser netted close to $9,000 to support Rotary’s continued work in the community. The 2020 Ball Drop winner was Joey Jordan of Rough and Ready, who donated the entire amount of her winnings to the Rüdiger Foundation. Pictured, David Jones, president of Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, presents $1,000 to Ball Drop winner Joey Jordan.
