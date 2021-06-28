 Rotary royalty | TheUnion.com
With the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Nevada City Rotary Club was able to hold its annual Presidential Demotion party in person on June 24. It was an outdoor event attended by 25 members and their families. The theme of the party was, “Let's Make a Deal.” Nancy Kemp played Vanna White, as she handed off the ”deal” to contestant Christine Newsom. Catered by The Hamstand, the event took place at the home of Bill and Christine Newsom. Pictured is Tom Milam (right), passing the presidential bell to incoming co-president Tom Ryan.

