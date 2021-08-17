 Rotary gives foster kids a boost | TheUnion.com
Rotary gives foster kids a boost

Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

 

The Grass Valley Rotary Club recently initiated a local service project to benefit the nonprofit, “The Karing Closet,” founded by Kari Stehmeyer. The program benefits children entering the foster care system. Grass Valley Rotary donated socks, underwear, and gently used clothing for young children and teens. Delivering the donations to Stehmeyer, pictured in the center, are Grass Valley Rotary Club President Kathleen Shaffer, left, and Executive Secretary Tim McCall.

