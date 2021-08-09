Rotary awards pharmacy for vaccination effort
On Aug. 5 about 20 members of Nevada City Rotary Club, along with one Golden Retriever, surprised Dokimos Pharmacy owners with a “flash mob,” complete with signs and balloons. The pharmacy was granted the club’s inaugural Community Vocational Service Award. This award derives from Rotary’s “4-way Test of the things we think, say, and do.” It honors David and Kelley Dokimos, and Jacque Dokimos Paye, all of whom organized the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nevada County.
The owners and their staff, with the help of community volunteers, provided vaccinations to nearly 14,000 western Nevada County residents.
“This all-out effort was an incredible service to Nevada County and was provided in answer to the urgent desire of many county residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as soon as possible,” said Rotary member Walt Stickel. “Although the vaccination clinic has now officially closed, Dokimos Pharmacy continues to provide vaccinations through appointments or walk-ins to many who are continuing to decide that vaccination is the best way forward.”
Many Rotary clubs throughout the United States and around the world recite the Rotary International’s 4-Way Test at each meeting. It is a reminder to members about how best to conduct their lives and serve their community. It consists of four questions related to telling the truth, being fair, building goodwill, fostering better friendships and being beneficial to all concerned.
